Lady Indians earn second district win

The Nocona Lady Indians hosted their second district game of the season on Tuesday when they took on Henrietta.

The Lady Indians defense never let the Lady Cats breath as they won in dominant fashion 50-19 to start district 2-0.

The first quarter was slow. Nocona’s offense could not get going much as Henrietta did a good job with its transition defense of keeping the Lady Indians playing in the half court. Daring Nocona to shoot, not many were going in. Still the Lady Indians led 8-2.

The second quarter was better as Nocona’s defense was able to create transition opportunities through turnovers. The offense didn’t explode like it has shown to be capable, but the Lady Indians lead did grow to a confident 22-7 by halftime.

The third quarter proved to have the most offense of the game as Nocona got some scoring from bench players Raylee Sparkman and Stephany Guiterrez, who combined to score 10 of the team’s 16 points in the quarter. The Lady Indians lead continued to grow, heading into the fourth leading 38-14.

Nocona hopes to still be undefeated when it hosts Childress next week. The team split its games against the Lady Cats last season, with each game being won by a basket, including one at the buzzer.

Featuring the tall and versatile post scorer Grace Foster who split last year’s district most valuable player award with the Lady Indians Averee Kleinhans, both teams know going through the other will be mandatory to win the district title.

That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.