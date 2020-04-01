Lady Rabbits hang with Decatur

The Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted 4A state-ranked Decatur on Tuesday fresh off their performance at the Whataburger holiday tournament.

The Lady Rabbits kept the game close throughout the game, but chasing the Lady Eagles all game and not being able to secure the lead after the first quarter led to Decatur winning 41-34.

Bowie did not feature their press defense in the game, which was carried over from the tournament where Coach Joe Crabb thought his team played better in its half-court zone defense.

The first quarter got off to a slow start. The Lady Rabbits tried to keep the bigger Lady Eagles out of the paint with their zone. Decatur initially featured a half-court trapping style defense that produced some turnovers and baskets. Bowie trailed 13-9 after the first quarter.

Bowie’s defense picked up for the rest of the game as the team’s active hands forced many turnovers from the Decatur team. Not many of the turnovers led to chances in transition.

The Lady Rabbits got the score within one point 16-15 with two minutes to go. A bad turnover and a three-pointer from the Lady Eagles made the score 19-15 heading into halftime.

Things continued on a slow scoring pace in the third quarter. Bowie’s defense continued to force turnovers, but Decatur did a good job of limiting any shots from the perimeter.

The Lady Rabbits were forced to drive into the lane where contesting defenders from the Lady Eagles sat with hands in the air. Free throws were only seldom rewarded for either side.

Bowie cut the score within two points 24-22 sometime in the third quarter, but just could not get over the hump. Decatur led 30-26 heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Eagles started to pull away a little bit with made three-pointers and better interior passing in the fourth quarter. Decatur led 37-28 with just four minutes left.

The Lady Rabbits started to full-court press to try and make stuff happen as time wound down. With all five starters playing anywhere from 25 to 31 minutes in the game, Bowie just could not summon the chaotic energy it needed to come back.

In the end, the Lady Eagles won 41-34.

Bowie next plays at Lindsay at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 in its final non-district game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.