Early voting gets rolling Tuesday

Early voting got underway Tuesday for the March 3 party primaries in Texas and will continue through 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Four locations for early voting have been set up across the county: Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room in Montague, Bible Baptist Church in Bowie, Saint Jo Civic Center and the H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona.

Thanks to Montague County operating with voting centers, registered voters may cast their ballots at any of these four locations. They will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, only at the courthouse annex center.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters that Texas has open primaries meaning all voters can participate in only one of these events. Once a voter has voted in one party, that voter cannot participate in another party’s primary election or convention. However, this election does not commit a voter to a particular candidate in the general elections.

