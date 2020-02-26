Girl lifters compete at Boyd meet

The girl’s powerlifting teams from Bowie and Nocona competed at Boyd in the lifters’ final meet before the regional meet.

The Lady Rabbits finished first as a team as eight of their lifters finished in the top three of their weight classes, with four finishing first.

Jessie Henry, Emma Skinner, Kerstin Kindsfather and Chelsea Price each won their weight classes and set new season best weight totals.

Other Bowie lifters who finished within the top three of their weight classes included Sierra Skinner, Ashley Aguirre, Meridythe Metzler and Katie Boyles.

For the Lady Indians, both of their lifters finished second in their weight class. Natalie Pirkey finished second in the 123 pound weight class lifting 530 total pounds. Kaitlyn Winters finished second in the 165 pound weight class lifting 615 total pounds.

Heading into the regional meet, four lifters are sitting within the top two in their weight class in the standings. Three are in first place, with Sierra Skinner atop the 105 weight class, Kindsfather sitting atop the 165 pound weight class and Price leading the 220 pound weight class. Emma Skinner sits in second place in the 114 pound weight class.

Other lifters that are close are Henry sitting in fourth place in the 97 pound weight class and Boyles in fifth place in the 181 pound weight class.

Nothing is set in stone with powerlifting as lifters attempt to lift more than they ever have almost every time they compete as they get stronger throughout the season. Mistakes can happen at the worst time, especially when the sport is much more technical than it at first appears.

The girls regional powerlifting meet is scheduled for March 7 at Chico. Results are below.

