Nocona gets ready for Mardi Gras festival

Downtown Nocona comes alive this month with the 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration.

This family-friendly three-day event is full of food, fun, music and parades. Each day brings a unique Nocona-style adventure.

Festivities get underway this weekend with the Mardi Gras Ball at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Veranda Inn Events Center. A king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned. Floats and krewes also will be recognized.

Tickets are $50 for a cajun dinner and live music. Call the Nocona Chamber of Commerce at 825-3526 for tickets. Seating is limited and it is BYOB.

Two weeks later activities start the evening of Feb. 20 with the popular Krewe de Barkus Dog parade at 5:30 p.m. in the downtown park. Sponsored by Lucky Paws Animal Shelter there is a $5 fee.

Owners are asked to pre-register your dog at the chamber office, 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82. There is a $5 fee to enter. Registration is needed to be eligible for prizes for best dressed.

