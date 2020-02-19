Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost a heartbreaker at City View on Friday as the Mustangs won in the final seconds with a layup putting them ahead to win 44-43.

Nocona started out the game in control as they handled City View’s press good enough while playing inside-out on offense. The Indians led 23-17 at halftime.

Nocona still had the lead heading into the fourth quarter 33-29, but it was too small to feel comfortable.

Play went back and forth in the final period. The Indians lead was 43-42 in the final minute when the Mustangs scored on a layup with 11 seconds left in the game.

The Indians had one more chance to take back the lead, but a turnover against City View’s press crushed that chance, giving the Mustangs the win.

The loss drops the Indians to fifth place, one game behind Henrietta and Holliday. If Nocona won at home against the Bearcats on Tuesday, it could set up a play-in game later this week for the final playoff spot in the district.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers hosted Bellevue in their final home game of the season on Friday.

The Panthers won by a comfortable margin 64-51 as the Panthers locked in finishing no lower than second in district play.

Coach Lyndon Cook liked the way his team played overall.

“We had guys locked in defensively and making shots for us to take a 36-19 lead at half,” Cook said. “The second half was less comfortable as Bellevue did a great job fighting us for everything, but the seniors on this team have been here before and did a great job keeping them at a distance the rest of the way.”

The Panthers do not know who they will play yet in the bi-district round, but do have plans to play a tune-up game at Electra at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns played their final game of the season on Friday at home against Midway.

The Longhorns could not send the fans home with a win as the playoff bound Falcons won 59-33.

It was a close first half as Forestburg kept pace with Midway, having a great second quarter to cut the lead to one 21-20 heading into halftime.

The Falcons got hot in the third quarter from deep, making four 3-pointers while the Longhorns struggled. Midway outscored Forestburg 18-4 in the quarter to get a big lead.

While the Longhorns were able to get to the free throw line a bit in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to make up any ground as five different Falcons scored in the final period.

Going forward, Coach Eldon Van Hooser hopes the team can improve in all facets with the district not getting any easier for the next two years.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears faced state-ranked and district champ Slidell in their final home game of the season on Friday.

The Bears fell to the state power and defending state champions 79-20 as the young team had trouble keeping up with the high powered offense of the Greyhounds.

Gold-Burg scored 10 points in the first quarter in what could have been a great start, but Slidell scored 29 points as well.

The Greyhounds kept their foot on the gas pedal the next two quarters while the Bears struggled, before easing up in the fourth quarter. Gold-Burg outscored them 6-4, but it did not make much of difference in the final.

Gold-Burg finished its season on the road at Bellevue on Tuesday night. Look in the weekend paper to see how the Bears did.

