Saint Jo boys beat Forestburg 43-34

The Forestburg Longhorns hosted Saint Jo on Tuesday to start off the second round of district play.

The Panthers won 43-34 to keep steady at second place in the district.

It was a close first half between the teams. Saint Jo outscored the Longhorns 10-4 in the first quarter as seniors Connor Thompson and Logan Morman found their ways to the basket.

Forestburg picked things up in the second quarter, breaking the Panthers press by getting the ball to senior post player Riley Sandusky on the move, allowing him to attack the back of Saint Jo’s press and get easy baskets. He scored 10 of the team’s 17 points in the quarter.

The Panthers knocked in a couple 3-pointers to keep their lead for most of the quarter. Still, the Longhorns were able to tie the score up at 21-21 heading into halftime.

Saint Jo elected not to press in the second half, trusting its half court defense to hold up. This limited Sandusky’s chances to attack the defense and dared Forestburg to knock down perimeter shots.

On offense, the Panthers did a good job of getting to the rim after knocking in some perimeter shots in the second quarter opened up lanes as defenders came to close out on them. Saint Jo outscored the Longhorns 13-7 and was up 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team scored much in the fourth quarter. The Panthers lead had grown to double-digits and seemed to have the game in hand up 40-28 with a little more than two minutes to go.

Saint Jo failed to slow the pace down the stretch and burn clock, which allowed Forestburg to score all six of their points in the quarter in the final few minutes.

The Panthers still won 43-34.

The Longhorns next host Prairie Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. The Panthers next host Gold-Burg at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.

