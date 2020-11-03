Bowie girls powerlifting finish third overall at regionals

The Bowie girl’s powerlifting team finished third overall on Saturday at the division III region six meet at Chico.

With 30 schools and 132 lifters competing, the Lady Rabbits had six lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes scoring points towards the team total, with four qualifying for the state meet.

Bowie had one lifter win their weight class as Sierra Skinner won the 105 pound division, lifting a season best total of 610 pounds.

She along with sister Emma Skinner and Chelsea Price all qualified for the state meet for the second straight year individually.

Price finished second in the 220 pound weight class by only five pounds. Emma tied with the leader from City View in total weight in the 114 pound weight class, but ended up finishing second due to weighing more by a little more than half a pound.

Joining the veterans at state is first time state qualifier Kerstin Kindsfather, who finished second in the 165pound weight class by five pounds. Kindsfather finished fifth last year at the regional meet.

Other Lady Rabbit lifters who finished in fifth place were Jessie Henry in the 97 pound weight class and Katie Boyles in the 181 pound weight class.

The state meet is scheduled for March 20 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

To see the full results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.