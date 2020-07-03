Bowie golf has good week

Both of Bowie’s golf teams got to work this week with good degrees of success.

The experienced boy’s team won its second straight tournament at Ryder on Thursday while an inexperienced girl’s team did well at Graham on Monday finishing fifth overall.

The Jackrabbits were led by Riley Harris, who shot the second lowest score of the day with a 76.

Parker Price was second with an 83, Jay Anderson a 92, Chandler Bell a 101 and Hunter Duke 106. All added up to a 352 total that was the lowest of the tournament.

The Lady Rabbits had some girls competing in their first tournament, but they fought through the nerves well.

Halle Duvall shot the lowest round of the day for the team with 112. Kenzee Jaresh shot a 125, Macee McCollum and Rylie Vieth both shot 130 and Neely Price shot a 142.

Both teams will have home course advantage next as they compete at Bowie’s Twisted Oak’s next week. The girls will play on March 9 and the boys will tee-off on March 10.