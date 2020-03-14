Saint Jo baseball wins 11-1 on road

The Saint Jo baseball team traveled to Thackerville on Tuesday and beat the Wildcats handily in short work.

The Panthers won 11-1 after only three innings as they dominated Thackerville in almost every way.

Saint Jo had two runners on base with one out when Pepe Gam hit a double to drive in both runners. He was followed by Logan Morman who traded places with him as he hit a double to drive him in.

After a drawn walk and a ground out that put both base runners in scoring position, Trevor Conner hit a fly ball to center field that looked like it was going to be the third out. The ball was dropped for an error, allowing one run to score and the inning to continue. An error by the pitcher allowed another run to score putting the Panthers in the lead 5-0 before the next batter grounded out for the third out.

The Wildcats looked to respond as the leadoff batter hit a single. He stole second base, but catcher Gam would not let him get away with it again as the runner was thrown out trying to steal third base two pitches later.

The other two batters both grounded out to end the first inning and Saint Jo looking in control.

The Panthers first two batters got on base with no problem. Connor Thompson was able to score on an executed double steal from third base. Jase Johnson then drove in the other runner on a single.

After a drawn walk and fielder’s choice out, Collin Thomas drove in a run on single, but one base runner was thrown out at second base. Following an error, Trevor Conner drove in a run on a double into the outfield to put Saint Jo up 9-0.

With the Wildcats up to bat, the leadoff batter got away as he was hit by a pitch. He would steal second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 9-1.

While one other batter got on base with a walk, the other three batters were struck out by Morman as the game moved into the third inning.

Saint Jo loaded the bases up with two hits and a hit batter with two outs. Chance Bennett was then hit to drive in one run followed by another hit batter Conner. The Panthers lead was now double-digits up 11-1 as the next batter grounded out.

Thackerville hoped to get some more leadoff magic going as it drew a walk. After some pick-off attempts at first, the runner was called out on appeal. A ground out followed to put the Wildcats in a dire situation.

The Panthers looked like they had the game ended with a strike out, but the ball was not handled by the catcher well allowing the batter to reach first base, giving Thackerville some life.

It was short lived as the next batter grounded out to second base to end the game, Saint Jo winning 11-1.

