BISD considers grading options for students

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Independent School District has so far spent more than $21,000 in unexpected expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which it expects to submit for federal reimbursement.

Trustees received a report on those operations during their Monday night session. With the governor’s announcement schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, the district will continue online teaching as the official year winds down and they figure out grades for the students.

Superintendent Blake Enlow broke down the COVID-19 costs by hours and expense through April 25. Custodial reports 526.55 hours at $2,632; transportation, 393.40 hours at $3,343.90; maintenance, 578.20 hours at $2,891; child nutrition, 832.88 at $3,747.96 and clerical, 247.55 at $2,723.05.

The total costs are $15,388.66 with an additional $5,841.04 in supplies for $21,179. Enlow said due to the disaster declaration the district will be able to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funds at 75 percent reimbursement. The accounting staff has created a budget line and a document file to track everything that is spent in this area.

Read the full story on the school district’s activities in the mid-week Bowie News.