Bowie Library launching zero-contact pickup

The Bowie Public Library will begin offering zero contact pick-up on April 20.

Pick-up times will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Library Director Beth Hiatt said patrons can call the library at 872-2681 to request items. The staff will pull the items, check them out and put them in a bag with the patron’s name on it. The bag will be placed in the foyer.

Patrons may check out two DVDs and five books per household. The due dates will be the same as always. All returns need to be dropped in the outside return box.

Patrons are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines during pick-up with only one person at a time in the foyer.