January 15, 1930 – April 16, 2020

GAINESVILLE – Jean Miller, 90, passed away April 16, 2020 in Gainesville, TX.

A private graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on April 22 at Elmwood Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jean was born on Jan. 15, 1930 in Bowie to Claude and Ethel Tomlinson. Jean married Ray Miller on Sept. 21, 1947 in Bowie.

After raising five kids, she worked in the cafeteria at Gainesville High School and made many friends. Jean and Ray were avid campers. When not camping they enjoyed their time playing bingo and other games with friends at the Stanford House.

The couple were long time members of First Baptist Church in Gainesville. They loved the time they spent with their kids and grandchildren. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by husband Ray Miller, son Thomas Ray and her brothers J.C. And Don Tomlinson.

Jean is survived by her five children, Linda and Don Deckard, Denton, Danny and Sheryl Miller, Gainesville; Donald Miller, Gainesville, Mike and Adele Miller, Las Vegas, NV, Patricia and Robert Barker, Gainesville; grandchildren Dennis, Derek, David, Dana, Denae, Danielle, Chris, Tayben, Christian, Bridgett and Dillon; 16 great-grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews, Bowie.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jean to the Stanford House in Gainesville.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

