April 22, 1944 – April 7, 2020

BOWIE – The Lord called Sylvia Heist, 75, home to be with her husband Robert on April 7, 2020. A celebration of life will take place for family in Pennsylvania when safety permits.

Sylvia was born in Glace, WV to Andrew and Marian Vance. She married Robert Heist in Listie, PA, had two children, and then became the “town mom.” She was very proud that all the kids in the neighborhood could always be found in and around her home. I’m sure that she knew more of our friends’ secrets than even we did as everyone tended to confide in her.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Diana Higgins and Andrew Heist; her granddaughters, Kristin Gardner and Kaitlyn Higgins; and her brothers Arnold Vance and Edward Vance.

Sylvia’s wishes were to have her earthly body donated to research for a cure for Alzheimer’s and/or Fibromyalgia.

Paid publication