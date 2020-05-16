City of Bowie pool opens on May 30 with limitations

The City of Bowie Swimming Pool will open for the summer season on May 30, but at 25 percent occupancy limiting attendance to about 80 people per COVID-19 guidelines.

Summer Rec also has been cancelled due to those same limits along with Splash Day.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Entry is $3.

Water aerobics will begin on June 8 and run from 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2.

Call the pool office at 940-445-9025 for pool party rentals.