Ad
Ad

City of Bowie pool opens on May 30 with limitations

05/16/2020 NEWS 0

The City of Bowie Swimming Pool will open for the summer season on May 30, but at 25 percent occupancy limiting attendance to about 80 people per COVID-19 guidelines.
Summer Rec also has been cancelled due to those same limits along with Splash Day.
The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Entry is $3.
Water aerobics will begin on June 8 and run from 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Cost is $2.
Call the pool office at 940-445-9025 for pool party rentals.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes