Nocona City Council accepts audit, hires city attorney

Members of the Nocona City Council received their outside audit and hired a new city attorney when they met Tuesday.

David Parkman of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming of Wichita Falls presented the audit report for 2018-2019. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the city received a clean unqualified report.

Zachary Renfro, local attorney, was retained as the new city attorney. He replaces Tracey Jennings, Bowie attorney, who recently resigned to take another position. Renfro will serve in a similar fashion on an “as needed basis.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.