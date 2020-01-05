December 27, 1941 – April 29, 2020

DENISON – Raymond D. “Doug” Brickey, 78, Denison, TX died April 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 2, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Brickey was born Dec. 27, 1941 in Fort Worth to Raymond and Jody (Sharber) Brickey. On June 10, 1995 he married Barbara Kemp in Wizard Wells. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years, was a member of the Bowie Masonic Lodge and was a devoted husband and father.

Brickey is survived by his wife Barbara Brickey, Denison; brother Mike Brickey, Bowie; sister Pam Burkhart, Bowie; children Joyce Garrett, Bowie, Rhonda Harnish, Sherman, Robert Brickey, Lewisville and John Brickey, West Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.