June 2, 1964 – April 30, 2020

BOWIE – Robert Bernard Hart Jr., 55, died in his home on April 30, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial visitation will take place for Robert’s family and friends, once current restrictions are lifted. Upon his request, Robert’s remains were donated to science and research, once again fulfilling his curiosity for life, science, and nature.

Robert was born in Fort Worth, TX, on June 2, 1964 to Robert B. Hart Sr. and Nika Lynn (Barney) Hart. He graduated from Texas State Technical Institute, Waco, with a degree in horticulture. This led Robert on an undeniable path to love nature and have the passion to visit amazing destinations all over the United States. Alaska was the “Ultimate Destination” and he made it.

Robert loved his sons and was proud to see them flourish in life. His son Travis adopted Robert’s outdoor skills and loved to work hard alongside his dad. Robert taught Travis the very skills he uses today.

His son Trevor embraces Robert’s love of art, gardening, and singing. Trevor inherited his eclectic taste in music as well as the ability to play musical instruments.

Robert was an individualist, a free-thinker, and stepped to the music which he heard, however measured or far away. He enjoyed taking long hikes, cruising on his motorcycles and working on his home front, “The Roaming Buffalo.”

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Nika Lynn (Barney) Hart.

Robert is survived by his parents, Robert B. “Bob” Hart Sr. and Charlott; brother, John Hart and wife Cora; sons, Travis B. Hart and wife Renee, and Trevor B. Hart; grandsons, Porter and Parker Hart.

