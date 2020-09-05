Tales ‘N’ Trails wants you to name the ‘Unknown Cowboy’

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum wants help to name the “Unknown Cowboy on the Chisholm Trail” who will be featured in the new western wing exhibit.

The museum also is making plans to reopen on May 18 with some changes.

This cowboy will sit atop his horse in the new western town exhibit at the museum showcasing the story of the Chisholm Trail as it came through Montague County. Millions of head of cattle trod the trail crossing at Red River Station, north of Nocona heading to the cattle markets in Kansas.

The exhibit features cattle drives, a cowboy mercantile, boot making and other stores that may have served the area. It explores the coming of the Iron Horse as the railroad expanded westward and of course the leather industry, which has been the heart of northern Montague County for years.

