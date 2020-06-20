County to continue budget work on Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. June 22 in the courthouse annex to continue budget discussions, along with an executive session for personnel.

The court is scheduled to review a proposed 2020-21 county budget and conduct a budget workshop to begin hearing from county officials and their requests.

Commissioners also will look at the 2021 proposed budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District.

Erika Aguirre will make a presentation on the county retirement system.

Other topics for Monday include a COVID-19 operational update; renewal of bonds for four people in the tax office and county clerk’s offices; approve a Law Enforcement Support Office application packet for the sheriff’s office; authorize Sheriff Marshall Thomas to sign a memo of understanding with Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Group and open bids for base rock and oversize rock.

These county meetings are available for public access in a videoconference link on the county website: co.montague.tx.us.