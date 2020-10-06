Summer reading begins for youth, teens at Bowie Library

Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be going outside this year at the Meyer Park Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays starting June 23 and going to July 28.

The theme for this year is “Imagine Your Story.” It is open to children ages 11 and under. There will be events every week on Tuesday with the following schedule:

June 23 – Once Upon A Party, featuring a prince and princess party.

June 30 – Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation Education Mobile trailer. This 24-foot mobile unit is complete with a working aquifer model and other items.

July 2 – Once Upon A Party featuring a Harry Potter event.

July 14 – Cool School with Maria who will teach about music.

July 21 – Story time with Modern Woodmen, “A Money Tale.”

July 28 – Creature Teacher, a live animal program.

These activities and free and open to children.

For the teens the summer reading program will be at the library each Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. It is open to ages 12-18. The schedule will be as follows:

June 24 – Minute to win it games and passing out the summer book, “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tom Adeyemi.

July 1 – Book, “What tribe am I?” quiz.

July 8 – Origami day.

July 15 – Short story green screen video.

July 22 – Finishing short story green screen video.

July 29 – Harry Potter interactive movie.

Questions about either program may be directed to the library at 872-2681.