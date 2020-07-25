Bowie Council meets on Monday

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 27 in council chambers for a regular agenda of business.

An executive session is set to discuss economic development negotiations between the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation and Milanos Eagle, LLC. Any action would take place back in open session.

The planning and zoning commission will present its recommendation on a replat request from Ace Real Estate Group for 2.01 acres at the corner of West Riley, Green and Ussery Streets creating new groups of lots. This developer has plans for a tiny home project in this area across 13 lots.

A second reading of the ordinance calling the November election for

three council places will be presented.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will touch on a variety of projects in his monthly report including: budget-tax rate information, sewer line replacement loan, charter commission, grant programs, ethics information, Back the Blue event, industrial park brush burn and Texas Public Power Association report.

The consent agenda of minutes and reports wraps up the agenda