Jim Bowie Days activities draw big crowds

While heavy rains caused disruption with the opening days of Jim Bowie Days 2020, the remainder of the week followed tradition as hot and humid, but it didn’t dampen the fun.

As the rodeo entered its final night, 2019 Miss Jim Bowie Days relinquished her crown to Chloe O’Neal the 2020 queen from Keller. Brooke Smith, 2019 Little Miss, handed her crown off to Rylie LaMar of Joy.

O’Neal is the 18-year-old daughter of Colin O’Neal and a sophomore at Blinn College. LaMar is the 13-year-old daughter of Chad and Kellie LaMar and an eighth grader at Henrietta.

During the rodeo the Jim Bowie Days Association also was presented with a plaque from the United Professional Rodeo Association for being ranked 16th of 300 UPRA nationwide rodeos. The plaque states it is from the Cinch URF 2019 United Finals Rodeo, 16th UPRA high paying rodeo, Bowie, TX, $40,320. The JBD board sent out their appreciation to the community for its support.

Turtle races during Jim Bowie Days. (Photo by Barbara Green)