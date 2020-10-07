October 28, 1956 – July 6, 2020

BOWIE – William Floyd “Tad” Mulkey, 63, Bowie and formerly, Mansfield, TX, died on July 6, 2020.

A celebration of life service to be determined at a later time.

Mulkey was born Oct. 28, 1956 in Fort Worth to Wilburn Floyd Mulkey and Oma Lucille (Martin) Mulkey. He worked as a truck driver most of his adult life working for Reeder Distributor’s in Fort Worth.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Lucy Mulkey, five uncles, one aunt and a step sister.

He is survivored by his daughters Kimberly Carminati and Amber Bowles; stepmother, Bobbie Tibbs Mulkey; uncle, William; aunts, Ethel Mulkey and Linda Howerton; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and friends.