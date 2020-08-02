3 candidates file for District 30 Senate seat

The special election to fill the Texas Senate District 30 seat vacated by Pat Fallon had drawn two official candidates just prior to the election filing deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office reported on Friday morning that State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) filed for the election along with Stephen “Andy” Hopper, Decatur.

UPDATE: Chris Watts, who resigned his position as mayor of the City of Denton on Thursday, filed for the race just before the deadline on Friday.