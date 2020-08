The Bowie High School athletic facilities damaged during May’s tornado will cause both varsity football and volleyball teams to relocate to the junior high facilities when practice starts on Monday.

The football field’s turf and fencing needed to be replaced while the main gym floor was flooded after an A/C unit was torn off and a hole in the ceiling allowed rain to get through.

