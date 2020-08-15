Bowie Lady Rabbits start season

It was an up and down first two games for the Bowie Lady Rabbit volleyball team this week.

The team traveled to Archer City on Monday before playing Alvord in one of the few home games at the junior high gym this season since the high school gym floor is being repaired. The Lady Rabbits lost the first game, but easily won the second game the next night.

Against the Lady Cats, Bowie struggled. The first set did not go according to plan as Archer City won easily 25-15.

The Lady Rabbits settled down some and took it to the Lady Cats in the second set. Unfortunately, Archer City was ready for a battle. With the set going to extra points, the Lady Cats pulled off the win 27-25 to take a 2-0 lead.

Bowie would need a big comeback to win the match overall, but it was not in the cards that night. The Lady Rabbits lost the set 25-20and the match overall.

Thankfully the team did not have long to dwell on that game as the Lady Rabbits hosted Alvord on Tuesday. Despite experienced senior player Lexi Kirkham sitting out with shoulder issues, it was a different story from the night before.

Bowie started sharp and kept the pressure on the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Rabbits were ahead by double digits at one point and ended up easily winning 25-16 in the first set.

The second set was the most competitive of the match. Neither team could pull away by more than two points for most of the set, with the lead constantly getting swapped back and forth.

In the end, with Bowie holding a 23-22 lead, the Lady Rabbits closed the set outright to win 25-22 to go up 2-0 and looking to make sure there would only be one more set in the match.

Right from the start, Bowie built a big lead 11-4 in the first 15 points, never letting Alvord mentally back into the match.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up some spare points as the set closed to an end to not make the final score look as bad, but the Lady Rabbits never threatened to fall apart as they won 25-18 to win the match in straight sets.

Bowie next hosts a dual against state power Boyd and Iowa Park at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

