Bowie Library upgrades computers using grant

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently awarded funding to the Bowie Public Library under the TSLAC Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant program.

Bowie Public Library was selected to receive a $24,598 grant to advance digital equity in Bowie and Montague County. Provided by the federal CARES Act, the funding will be used by the library to expand digital inclusion efforts and provide technical support, especially for workforce development and broadband availability. Thirty-seven other libraries across the state also received grants through this program.

“This grant will allow the library to upgrade our public access computers, laptops, printer and purchase charging Kiosks for patrons to charge their own technological devices and 10 Wi-Fi hotspots to lend out to patrons,” said Beth Hiatt, library director.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.