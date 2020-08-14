Dry conditions, heat sparking wildfires

Continued hot and dry conditions across much of the state have resulted in increased wildfire activity, particularly in north central Texas and in areas along the Interstate-35 corridor. Conditions conducive for wildfires are expanding north and east into higher population centers, including the Interstate-45 corridor as well.

Sterling County fire engine battles fire where triple-digit temperatures sore. (Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service)

If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

Environment conducive for wildfires

Consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures across much of the state has accelerated the drying in wildland vegetation and created a conducive environment for the ignition and spread of wildfires.

“We are seeing a significant increase in wildfire occurrence that coincides with the current streak of 100-degree days,” said Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service predictive services department head. “Many of these wildfires are starting late in the day, or early evening, when we observe daily peak heating and an increase in gusty winds.”

A cold front that is forecasted to move into the state early next week will likely end the streak of 100-degree days. However, the front is not expected to provide enough rainfall to improve the vegetative dryness that is supporting wildfire activity.

Fires burned 5,483 Texas acres this week; many fires preventable

Over the past seven days, state and local resources have responded to 94 fires that burned 5,483 acres. This includes large, multi-day fires such as the still-smoldering Pennington Creek Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties, which has burned 2,654 acres and is 95% contained. Activity in Central Texas increased this week with new fires in Brown, Mills, Caldwell, Williamson, and Bastrop counties.

Many recent wildfires have been attributed to preventable human activities such as debris burning. In 2020 so far, debris burning has caused 902 wildfires, which burned 10,994 acres. This includes 16 fires that have burned 104 acres over the past week.