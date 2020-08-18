December 18, 1935 – August 15, 2020

SUNSET – James “Jim” Bryant, 84, Sunset, TX, died Aug. 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 with lunch following at the Bryant Family home in Sunset with Pastor Gregg Shaw officiating.

Bryant was born Dec. 18, 1935 in Dallas to Odell and Emma Jean (McCrary) Bryant. He married Clydena Shaw in Lubbock on Nov. 24, 1956. Bryant fulfilled his dream as an airline pilot for Continental Airlines for 28 years. For the last five years of his career he enjoyed flying a Boeing 747 for Korean Air Lines and retired at age 60.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Dena Bryant, Sunset; children, Rhonda Martin, Sunset, Randall Bryant, Guatemala and Wellington Bryant, Sunset; brother, Dewey Bryant, Egypt; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.