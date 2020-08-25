September 11, 1950 – August 20, 2020

NOCONA – James Samuel (Sam) Prather, 69, Nocona, TX died Aug. 20, 2020

There was a visitation at noon on Aug. 24 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service started after visitation at 1 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Sam Dennis. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. The pallbearers were David Gaston, James Ulbig, Chris Uselton, Devin Nix, Billy Henley, Steve McCullough and Jim L. Keck.

Prather was born Sept. 11, 1950 to G.B. and Agnes Harrington Prather, Nocona. He was a graduate of Nocona High School. In 1971 he married Sarah Jane Winingham and were married for 49 years. His work career began with a paper route throwing the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the Fort Worth Press and The Grit. He later worked for The Nocona Boot Company, Grant Oilfield Construction of Nocona and Cholla Petroleum of Bowie.

Prather is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Amy Schiller, Dallas; sister, Pamela Prather Foster, Childress; aunts, Pearl Dennis, Grand Prairie and Dorothy Weaver, Gainesville and three grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.