Cory Fitzner, 1996 graduate of Bowie High School, received two national honors this week as he and his radio show in Seattle were nominated for Country Music Association awards.

Fitzner, the son of Linda and Bob Fitzner of the Bowie area, is the host of “Fitz in the Morning,” on 98.9 KNUC. The CMA nominations are for major market radio station of the year and for his show, major market personality/show of the year.

