Nocona CC teams runs well at Lipan

By Jordan Neal

The Nocona cross country teams made the two-hour journey to run at Lipan on Wednesday morning and the trip was worth it.

The Lady Indians team won the overall meet while boy’s team would finish second to Dublin.

Leading the way for the Nocona girl’s team was Kylie Rose as she finished first in the whole meet finishing with a time of 13:00.

The boy’s team was led by Hank Ulbig who finished sixth place with a time of 18:36.

