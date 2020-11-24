June 9, 1929 – November 20, 2020

NOCONA – Bobbie Lee Weaver, 91, died on Nov. 20, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Lamoin Champ officiating. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

He was born on June 9, 1929 in Nocona to Cordis and Annie Underwood Weaver. He married Millie Waters on March 6, 1949 in Montague County. He worked in the oilfield, furniture stores, convenience stores and gas stations. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona, a 50+ year member of Nocona Masonic Lodge A.F & A.M #753 as well as a past master, and the Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his wife, Millie Weaver, Nocona; daughters, Bobbie Tuggle and Sue Lemons both of Nocona; son, Robert Weaver, Henrietta; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church of choice or the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.