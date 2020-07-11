Gold-Burg loses area game

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears season came to an end on Tuesday night against Evant.

The Lady Elks won in straight sets, but all three could have easily been won by the Lady Bears in painfully close sets.

All three sets were won by the score 25-20 as Gold-Burg just fell short of turning those sets into wins.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team played hard overall, but their serving just wasn’t as explosive as it has been in past games.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Cromleigh said. “We will miss our two awesome seniors Taylor Lyons and Ashlynn Smith so much. They were the heart and soul of this team.”

