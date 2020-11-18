‘Hat King’ named to 2021 class of Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

The late Keith Maddox, who established American Hat Company in Bowie in 2003, has been named an inductee into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

The inductees were announced this week and will be recognized during March 4, 2021 ceremonies at Billy Bob’s Texas. The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame honors those who have shown excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas. The induction ceremony also is the largest fundraising event for the Hall of Fame.

Along with Maddox the class includes: Bobby Cox, quarterhorse breeder; Bobby Kerr, who founded the hall in Hico in 1997; Taylor Sheridan, western performance horse industry and television producer; Stran and Jennifer Smith, he a professional roper and she an equine broadcast professional and creative designer for western wear; and the “King of western swing,” Bob Wills.

The induction ceremony will include live music, cocktails, a silent auction, cowboy cuisine and the induction ceremony. Visit the hall’s website at: tchof.com for tickets.

