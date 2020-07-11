Montague County Commissioners to meet

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the courthouse annex.



County officials will consider the addition of a part time investigator. If approved, the investigator will be funded by the 97th District Attorney’s forfeiture account.



Acceptance of the Sheriff’s Office 2020 Chapter 59 Asset Forfeiture will be examined.



Other topics include the consideration of precinct one selling a wrecked Mack truck for scrap, precinct two accepting donations to chip seal roads and the allowance of precinct four to trade in one fourth of the interest in an oil truck to precinct two in exchange for labor. The consent agenda and public comments round out the agenda.