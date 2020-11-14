Newly elected members take oath of office

Members of the Nocona City Council canvassed votes and on Nov. 11 returned three incumbents following the Nov. 3 election.

Taking the oath of office were: Bob Ferguson, Steven Tettleton and Tracey O’Neal. The council voted to keep O’Neal in the mayor protem’s position.

Convenience station

City officials continue to clarify new rules and fees for the trash convenience station after making changes to the schedule.

