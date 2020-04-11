Prairie Valley breezes to area win against Oglesby

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs move on with the season as they won their area game on Monday night against Oglesby.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Tigers in straight sets in dominating fashion to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight season.

Prairie Valley won with set scores 25-8, 25-14 and 25-10.

“We were able to keep Oglesby on the defensive and they struggled to ever run an offense,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “This was a slower paced game than we typically play, but it enabled us to set across the net and everyone was able to get in some kills.”

Emily Carpenter led the team with 16 kills while Veronica Gutierrez had 12 assists. Karagan Ritchie had six kills and Brianna Harris had four. Sisters Molly and Randi Gilleland each had three kills.

The win puts the Lady Bulldogs back into the regional quarterfinals where they will be one game away from returning back to the regional tournament for the second straight year.

