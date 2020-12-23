Boys roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians got a tough win against Wichita Falls on Friday before heading into the holiday break.

The Indians held on in a high scoring fourth quarter to win 54-50.

The game got started with both teams knocking down shots. The Coyotes made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 16 points.

Nocona was not far behind scoring 15 points as well. Cesar Guitierrez scored seven points in the quarter as the Indians trailed by only one heading into the second quarter.

Both teams cooled off in the second quarter with neither cracking double-digits. Adam Meekins scored made two 3-pointers in the quarter as Nocona tied the scored at 23-23 heading into halftime.

The Indians grabbed control of the game in the third quarter.

Nocona’s defense continued to stifle Wichita Falls while five different players scored points for the Indians. Nocona led 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses again came alive in the final period. The Coyotes got hot from long range again, making four 3-pointers after only making one in the previous two quarters.

The Indians offense kept things going from the third quarter. The team made three 3-pointers of its own as six different players scored points for the team.

Nocona did just enough to hold off Wichita Falls to win 54-50.

Meekins led the Indians with 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Gutierrez joined him in double-figures scoring 11 points.

The Indians are scheduled to play at Henrietta at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs hosted and lost a close game to Huckabay on Friday.

The Bulldogs lost 56-55 despite having opportunities at the end of the game to take the lead.

Prairie Valley got off to a disappointing start offensively in the first quarter, scoring only three points.

The Bulldogs picked things up in the second quarter, taking the lead at one point before the Indians size inside allowed them to retake the lead 27-25 heading into halftime.

Prairie Valley continued to make enough shots from outside to regain the lead in the third quarter, but Huckaby again came on strong to end the quarter, heading into the fourth quarter leading 43-41.

It was back and forth for most of the final period, with neither team getting more than a one-score lead ahead.

The Indians had a one-point lead in the final minute, but missed free throws that could have put them ahead by three two different times. Prairie Valley also missed a free throw that could have tied the game up as well.

The Bulldogs forced a turnover and had a chance at a possession for the game winning shot, but turned the ball over themselves.

Even with the Indians missing a free throw, six seconds was not enough time for Prairie Valley to get a good shot off besides a running heave just inside the half court line. The shot missed and Huckabay won 56-55.

Tyler Winkler led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Isaac Yeargin scored 14 points while leading the team with four 3-pointers. Konner Ritchie joined them in double-figures scoring 11 points.

Prairie Valley’s next scheduled game is at 2 p.m. at Perrin-Whitt on Dec. 28 before diving back into district play.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers played back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday with a win against Perrin-Whitt and a loss to Alvord.

The Panthers won 55-42 against the Pirates while losing a low-scoring game against the Bulldogs 37-25.

Saint Jo had spurts of offense in the first and third quarter to establish a lead that its defense finished off in the second and fourth quarter.

Brice Durham led the team with 17 points. Cade Stevens led the team with seven assists while also scoring in double-figures with 11 points.

It was a defensive battle for both teams at Alvord the next day. The game was competitive though until the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs pulled away.

Kile Thurman led the team with six points and Chance Bennett did good things on defense taking three charges.

The Panthers open district earlier in the week against Midway. Their first game after the break is scheduled to be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 against Muenster at home.

