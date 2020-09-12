Early voting starts Wednesday in Senate runoff

Early voting for the Dec. 19 Texas Senate 30 runoff election begins Wednesday and continues for one week at four locations across Montague County.

The winner will replace Pat Fallon, who was recently elected to the U.S. House in Texas’ 4th Congressional District. District 30 encompasses Archer, Clay, Cooke, Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young Counties and parts of Collin and Denton Counties.

The two candidates are District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) and Shelley Luther, Denton area business woman. There were six candidates in the September special election, but there was no clear majority as only 164 votes separated the top two.

Springer recently won another term representing District 68 in the Texas House. Luther came to prominence early in the pandemic as she refused to close the salon she operated based on the governor’s lockdown orders. She went to jail for a brief period and when released became an outspoken critic of the business shutdowns.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting and election day balloting will be at the same four locations.

Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9-15 at: Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

Election day voting on Dec. 19 will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wall asks voters to note this is a Saturday election.