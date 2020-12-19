Five girls named to all-state teams

Montague County had five girls named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.

Bowie junior outside hitter Taygon Jones was selected. From Saint Jo, senior players Hannah Reyling, Kaitline Harris and Kassidy Pitman were selected. From Prairie Valley junior outside hitter Emily Carpenter was selected.

Jones helped the young Lady Rabbits make the playoffs this year. After two years of playing libero, Jones transitioned to playing outside hitter this year. Despite the extra workload of being one of the top two hitters for Bowie, Jones usually also led the Lady Rabbits in digs as well.

The Lady Panthers three seniors helped lead the program back to what would have been the regional tournament if there had officially been one this year. All three were the only members left from the team that made the regional finals two years ago.

Reyling was the team’s top outside hitter. Harris was the team’s setter who also got to attack some this year. Pitman was the team’s libero the past two years. All three usually never spent any time on the bench during matches.

Carpenter helped the Lady Bulldogs earn at least a share of the district title and also making it to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight year. While she was the team’s top hitter, she also did some setting and was versatile enough to play all the way around.

