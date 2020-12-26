Lady Panthers lose to Midway 68-23

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost to Midway on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Panthers lost 68-23 to a tough Lady Falcons team whose press defense gave them fits all night.

The first half of the first quarter proved to be the highlight for Saint Jo.

The Lady Panthers were breaking the press, making shots around the basket and even made a corner 3-pointer while drawing plenty of free throw attempts. Five different players scored for Saint Jo and the team was up 10-7 in the first four minutes.

One aspect of the game in the first quarter was that both teams picked up fouls at an alarming rate, combining for 15 in the quarter alone.

The Lady Panthers lost one of their ball handlers, Elaina Everson, to foul trouble. Midway made some sort of adjustment to its press and from then on out it caused havoc for Saint Jo.

The Lady Panthers scored only one more point in the quarter while the Lady Falcons scored 14 points in the final four minutes, taking the lead 21-11 and never looking back.

At times Midway called off its press in the second and fourth quarters, but Saint Jo continued to struggle scoring after such a promising start.

With the game out of reach at halftime and more than 20 fouls called in the first half, in contrast few were called in the second while the physical play continued which led to fewer points scored.

It did not matter though as Midway was securely in control as it won 68-23.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.