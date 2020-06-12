Lady Rabbits win big against Nolan Catholic

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their first game back from break on Tuesday against the private school Nolan Catholic.

The Lady Rabbits defense came alive in the second half to power their way to 57-38 win.

The first half was a competitive one between the two teams. The Lady Vikings were a scrappy squad with some athleticism and equaled Bowie’s first quarter efforts with the score tied 15-15.The second quarter was not much different.

A couple of 3-pointers landed for Nolan Catholic as the two teams went into halftime still tied 27-27.The Lady Rabbits came out with the same fire in the second half. Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, some of those outside shots that went in the first half came up short all of the second half.

Bowie’s offense continued to consistently score points, even outscoring their total in the first half by a bit, while Nolan Catholic’s second half total did not equal what it had scored in any of the first two quarters.

The Lady Rabbits held the Lady Vikings to 11 points in the second half as they coasted to a big win 57-38.

The Lady Rabbits are next scheduled to host Springtown at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.

