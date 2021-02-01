Bowie starts district with win

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their first game back after the break by beating Jacksboro at home in the opening district game.

The Jackrabbits pulled away down the stretch to win 60-43 against the Tigers to start off district play the right way. The rest of the game was a close back-and-forth battle.

The game started with both teams struggling to score despite foul calls being called right away.

Jacksboro wanted to attack the paint and score at the basket, but Bowie made sure to make that tough for the Tigers.

The Jackrabbits trailed only 8-7 heading into the second quarter, but took a blow when several starters got into foul trouble.

Things picked up for both teams offenses in the second.

The Tigers seemed to get to the free throw line at will. They were not too efficient though, going 8-14 from the line in the quarter.

Bowie got some good production from Brody Armstrong and Bayler Swint, who each scored six points in the quarter as the Jackrabbits grabbed a little bit of a lead. Bowie led 26-24 heading into halftime.

The Tigers started to make some baskets from the perimeter. They knocked in two 3-pointers and got to the line several times, but only made 50 percent of those attempts.

The Jackrabbits continued to attack Jacksboro’s man-defense by getting into the lane and kicking out for corner 3-pointers.

Bowie made three of them in the quarter and continued to find ways to the basket.

Five different players made a basket as the Jackrabbits still led heading into the fourth quarter, up 41-37.

Bowie tried to switch up its defense to avoid certain players fouling out, mixing in some zone at times.

Jacksboro’s offense continued to struggle as time wound down.

Bowie was up only 47-41 with three minutes to play as the Tigers got desperate. Full-court pressure came, but the Jackrabbits only had one bad error that led to a quick basket from Jacksboro.

The Tigers were forced to start sending Bowie players to the free throw line.

Unlike Jacksboro, the Jackrabbits took advantage of these free looks, making 10-12 in the quarter to extend their lead as Bowie won 60-43.

