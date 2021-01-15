Texas first state to administer 1 million vaccines

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) today announced that that State of Texas has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine—making Texas the national leader in vaccinations. This milestone comes exactly one month to the day after the first doses arrived at vaccine providers in the state on December 14. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the Lone Star State has administered more doses than any other state. Among the top 20 states for doses distributed, Texas ranks number one for percentage of doses administered.

“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Governor Abbott. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

Voluntary vaccination continues throughout the state for front-line health care workers, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and Texans over 65 or with a chronic medical condition to aid in reducing hospitalizations and protect the health of those in these vulnerable populations. Texas receives more vaccine from the federal government each week and expects the weekly amount to increase in the future. The State of Texas will continue to swiftly distribute these vaccines to reduce hospitalizations and save lives.