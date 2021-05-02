January 19, 1963 – January 29, 2021

FINDLAY, OH – Brenda L. (Brumbaugh) Oman, 58, died Jan. 29, 2021 in Findlay, OH.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. A visitation was from noon to 2 p.m on Feb. 5 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A graveside service followed the funeral at Lee Cemetery.

Brenda was born on Jan. 19, 1963 in Findlay to Jack and Shirley (Vermillion) Brumbaugh. She graduated from Findlay High School in 1981. On Dec. 31 2010 she married Charles ‘Charlie’ Oman in Saint Jo.

She is survived by her husband, Charles ‘Charlie’ Oman, Findlay OH; parents, Jack and Shirley, (Vermillion) Brumbaugh, Findlay, OH; brother, Mark Brumbaugh, Findlay, OH; sister, Tina Keeton, Forest, OH; one nephew and numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Cancer Patient Services of Findlay, OH. Condolences can be made on the funeral home website at coldrencrates.com.

Funeral under the direction of Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.