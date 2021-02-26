August 20, 1965 – February 9, 2021

WICHITA FALLS – Penny Suzanne Lemon, 56, died on Feb. 9, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family is going to have a private memorial service on a future date.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1965 in Hillsboro to Stanford Thomas Rich and April May June Martinez.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Wayne Lemon, son, Stephen Travis Lemon; sisters, Debi Abel-Wagoneer, Candy Beth Claire and brother, Stanford Olan Rich.

Scott-Morris Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.