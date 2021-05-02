May 2, 1971 – February 3, 2021

MONTAGUE – Rhonda Rena Duncan Parr, 49 of Montague, TX, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7, at the Bowie High School Gymnasium, with Ken Lasater and Gregg Shaw officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend, but the family requests that masks are to be worn in honor of Rhonda. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery.

Viewing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Rhonda was born May 2, 1971 on Holloman Air Force Base. She married David Parr on Dec. 12, 1992 in Bowie. She attended Texas Woman’s University, where she received a bachelor degree in education and kinesiology and graduated with magna cum laude honors. Rhonda devoted herself to teaching and being a coach. She worked for Nocona Middle and High Schools for 11 years as a teacher and coach, followed by 18 years as a teacher and coach for Bowie ISD.

Rhonda was a member of the Bowie Booster Club, and was named Booster of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year. She was a member of the Bowie Young Homemakers Group, ATPE, the Texas Girls Coaches Association, where she served on past committees, she was also a member of Texas High School Coaches association, and the Texas Basketball Coached Association. Rhonda was named teacher of the year numerous times and received the Jack Harvey Fellowship Award.

She was passionate about her school and community and enjoyed supporting the Bowie Rabbits in every way she could. Rhonda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie, where she taught Sunday school. Rhonda has left a life-long impact on so many of her students and athletes, and will be missed by all those who knew her and were blessed by her strong faith in Christ.

Rhonda is survived by her husband David Parr; children Landra Parr and Tilghman Parr; parents Rondall and Judy Duncan; sister Jayla Yarbro and husband Kyle; in-laws Charles and Sheila Parr; brother-in-law Jason Parr and wife April; sister-in-law Cathy Thomas and husband Charley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Rhonda to the Coach Rhonda Parr Scholarship Fund, c/o Koni Jones P.O. Box 1291, Bowie, TX 76230 or to God’s Table at 505 Strong St. Bowie, TX 76230 or the Bowie Mission at 201 E. Greenwood, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993