Search for missing Forestburg man ends in tragedy

Kyle Aud

The body of a 31-year-old Forestburg man reported missing to county law enforcement on Feb. 18 was found on property near Forestburg Sunday morning.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said a search for Kyle Aud was organized by his family and friends on Sunday. They walked the property where his vehicle was found on Feb. 16 and made the discovery Sunday.

“The body, believed to be Aud, was found about 900 yards from the intersection where the vehicle he was driving was found. There was no obvious cause of death. The body has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy and official identification,” said Lawson.

